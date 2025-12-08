Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Riyadh Air To Unveil AI-Native Airline

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and Riyadh Air announced Riyadh Air as the world's first AI-native airline. IBM Consulting served as the orchestrator behind this AI vision. Riyadh Air is leveraging IBM Consulting's expertise, partner ecosystem, and IBM watsonx Orchestrate to operate as an AI-native enterprise.

The AI-driven operations provide the foundation to transform guest and employee experiences. Riyadh Air will introduce a personalized digital workplace powered by AI agents. The platform will give employees a single, chat-first entry point to HR, accelerating key employee and manager self-service capabilities as Riyadh Air doubles its workforce in the next 12 months. AI-enabled voice bots and agent assist will help customer care agents deliver personalized support using contextual data.

Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)

Analysen zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)

07.04.25 IBM Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.03.25 IBM Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.25 IBM Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.01.25 IBM Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.01.25 IBM Sell UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)

