RizePoint Adds New Features to Ignite™ Platform, Supplier Certification Management Solution is Now Better than Ever

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, the longest-lasting quality management vendor in the marketplace, has updated their Ignite™ Supplier Certification Management solution, adding new features to make the platform even more valuable. Ignite allows companies to gather, organize, and manage supplier documentation and information in a centralized location, track status and deadlines, ensure compliance, and reduce time-consuming administrative tasks. Ignite leverages the latest tech stacks in cloud computing to deliver better speed of service, security, and performance, with shortened development cycles.

Now, RizePoint is "Ignite-ing" the newest feature, Programs, which allows users to group sets of tasks quickly and easily into a single program. Suppliers receive an email and simply click the secure link, complete the tasks, and they're done.

"Ignite Supplier Certification is a smart, affordable solution to keep supplier documentation up-to-date, track status, reduce risk, and ensure compliance. We've added new features, based on user feedback, to make it faster and easier for our clients to manage their supplier partnerships," said RizePoint President Kari Hensien. "We're disrupting traditional market software so small-to-mid-sized organizations can use our solution to stay compliant and competitive."

"I feel that organizations that don't allow enough time and resources to build and manage a meaningful supplier program puts organizations at a huge risk," said Kari Neubauer, lead program manager at Ceres Certification International. "You're not able to identify inefficient, unreliable suppliers and, in the end, that becomes costly in terms of revenue, time, and your organization's reputation."

"This is the time to get on board and do it because the FDA is knocking on the door. And it's just good, ethical management anyway, whether the FDA is out there or not," Neubauer added. "You need to know where your food is coming from and if it's in good shape."

Ignite uniquely:

Offers an affordable solution to businesses of all sizes.

Is easily implemented, and can be up and running in minutes, with no onboarding or training required.

Lets users upload and organize an unlimited number of certifications, documents, and photos to easily access critical information in real-time.

Allows companies to see task and certification status for all suppliers or drill down to view by supplier, location, and material.

Streamlines processes to save time, and reduce redundancies, errors, and data entry for a more efficient, accurate experience.

Requires zero admin for external users – there's no onboarding/training for suppliers to learn your system, no resetting or managing passwords. This secure, email-based task system allows suppliers to quickly provide the required documentation.

RizePoint is offering a free version of this innovative supplier certification management solution for up to 20 suppliers or supplier locations. All are invited to participate. Visit ignite.rizepoint.com to learn more.

RizePoint excels at building technology to empower users to audit, assess results, and determine when/if corrective actions must be taken. Its best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility, accuracy, and efficiency.

For 22+ years, RizePoint has offered quality management software solutions that help companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. Visit rizepoint.com.

