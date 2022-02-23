|
RJ Scaringe to Participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference 2022
On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference.
A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8kqm5tte.
About Rivian
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.
