RJ Scaringe to Participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference 2022

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference.

A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8kqm5tte.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006295/en/