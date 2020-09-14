RLDatix Acquires oneSOURCE to Strengthen Enterprise Compliance and Accelerate Applied Safety Intelligence

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, announced today that it has acquired oneSOURCE, the leading healthcare medical equipment SaaS database that provides online access to continuously-updated instructions for use (IFU) and preventative maintenance documentation. This acquisition further enhances RLDatix's Applied Safety Intelligence™ framework by helping healthcare delivery organizations comply with global accreditation standards while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical equipment―a fundamental component of patient safety.

According to ECRI Institute, responding to and learning from device problems is one of the top 10 patient safety concerns of 2020, with incidents involving medical devices or equipment being a risk in any care setting where they are found. The same report identified lack of access to current manufacturer IFUs as a key barrier for sterile processing departments responsible for cleaning and disinfecting instruments and equipment. Unsafe sterilization leads to an increase in surgical site infections (SSIs) which have, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 3% mortality rate and an associated annual cost of 3.3 billion.

"Proper usage of medical equipment is a critical component of patient safety and compliance," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "With oneSOURCE, we are further catalyzing Applied Safety Intelligence―the move away from reactive risk management toward proactive prevention―while deepening our enterprise compliance capabilities that help our customers more effectively align with The Joint Commission and other global accreditors. This acquisition represents the latest chapter in our growth and further cements our position as the global leader in patient safety."

With oneSOURCE, healthcare delivery organizations can access IFUs and other maintenance documents and retrieve the latest, most up-to-date manufacturer information available, including critical recalls. These databases are the most comprehensive in the industry, with more than 80% of U.S. hospitals utilizing them for surgical instruments and equipment; tissues and implants; dental; and facilities maintenance. At the end of August, a new user platform providing better access to more than 250,000 manufacturers' IFUs and services manuals was released to the market.

"When we founded oneSOURCE more than a decade ago, we sought to create the gold standard digital medical and equipment database," said Jack Speer, cofounder and President of oneSOURCE. "Our latest platform is a testament to that vision and to our commitment of providing the best and most comprehensive solutions for our clients. Now, as we take the next step in our journey, we are joining an organization who is transforming global patient safety. We are thrilled to be a part of the RLDatix family and look forward to what lies ahead."

Healthcare delivery organizations that utilize oneSOURCE alongside RLDatix's core enterprise safety and risk management solutions will benefit from critical data-driven insights to help prevent safety events from occurring.

"There is an abundance of research showing that medical device-related safety incidents are far more nuanced than a simple failure of equipment," said Sachin Agrawal, President of Data, Strategy and Corporate Development at RLDatix. "The contextual use of a particular device as it relates to staffing, workflow, other devices and policies is critical when determining what truly led to a safety event or near miss. By bringing RLDatix's core incident reporting, investigation and policy management expertise together with the resources made available by oneSOURCE, we will help our clients connect historically disparate dots and drive efficient system improvement."

For more information on the RLDatix acquisition of oneSOURCE, visit rldatix.com/onesource.

About oneSOURCE

oneSOURCE is a leading healthcare management solution that enables facilities to stay in compliance 24/7 through its robust online platform equipped with the world's most updated IFUs (instructions for use) and PM (preventative maintenance) Service Manuals. Since 2009 oneSOURCE has become a reliable resource for top healthcare organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health and HCA and currently dominates the US hospital market with more than 80 percent saturation. Approved and trusted by the Joint Commission, AAMI, CMS and AAAHC, oneSOURCE's accurate and up-to-date databases for the surgical and equipment, biomed and dental verticals, improves patient safety and reduces healthcare-acquired infections. For additional information on oneSOURCE, visit onesourcedocs.com.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,500 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Etzinger

VP, Marketing

metzinger@rldatix.com

Christopher Currington

Amendola Communications for RLDatix

314.799.1987

ccurrington@acmarketingpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rldatix-acquires-onesource-to-strengthen-enterprise-compliance-and-accelerate-applied-safety-intelligence-301130317.html

SOURCE RLDatix