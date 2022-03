RLI Announces Sale of Minority Ownership Interest in Maui Jim, Inc.

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it has agreed to sell its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc. For additional information, please refer to the Form 8-K filed today by RLI Corp. in connection with the transactions described herein which is available on RLI’s website at www.rlicorp.com and on the SEC's EDGAR website.

