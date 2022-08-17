|
17.08.2022 22:05:00
RLI Declares Regular Dividend
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.26 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022.
RLI has increased dividends in each of the last 47 years. The company’s dividend yield would be 0.88% based on the $1.04 indicated annual dividend and yesterday’s closing stock price of $117.77.
ABOUT RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 47 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 26 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005476/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RLI Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.22
|Ausblick: RLI stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu RLI Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RLI Corp.
|118,41
|-0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- Wall Street im Minus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich knapp unter der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.