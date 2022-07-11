RLI Named to Ward’s 50® Top Performing Insurance Companies List For 32nd Consecutive Year

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named to Ward’s 50® top-performing insurance companies list for the 32nd consecutive year. RLI is one of only two companies that has been named to the list since its inception in 1991.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ward’s as a top-performing property and casualty carrier,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "This distinction reflects our longstanding track record of financial strength and stability, disciplined underwriting and differentiated customer service model. It is a testament to the outstanding efforts of our talented employee owners and their commitment to our customers.”

Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50® top-performing insurance companies list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2017-2021). For further details and a complete list of the 2022 Ward’s 50® companies, visit ward.aon.com.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

