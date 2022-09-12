RLI Surety Partners With Notary Hub by Everything Legal to Provide Remote Online Notary Solutions

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Surety, a division of RLI Insurance Company, announced today an exclusive partnership with Notary Hub™ by Everything Legal. Through this partnership, RLI Surety agents and brokers who are authorized to offer notary bonds will be able to offer Notary Hub’s full-service Remote Online Notary (RON) platform to their notary customers.

"Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to complete personal and business legal transactions online, including notary signatures,” said Bart Davis, Vice President, RLI Surety. "States are approving Remote Online Notary at a rapid pace and there is an emerging gap in the market for RON enabled end-to-end online solutions. Our partnership with Notary Hub will enable RLI Surety agents to offer their notary customers the ability to manage their notarial businesses entirely online, saving time and allowing them to focus on expanding to new customers.”

A RON is a legally-commissioned notary public that is authorized to conduct notarizations online using digital tools and a live audio-video call. Notary Hub is state-approved and provides a comprehensive RON platform to legally sign, collect and manage notarized documents.

"Our mission is to revolutionize and centralize notarial operations by enabling every licensed notary to accelerate business and personal transactions anywhere and anytime through our accessible remote platform,” said Terry L. Robinson, President, Notary Hub™ by Everything Legal. "We are excited to work with RLI and advance that mission by partnering with licensed agents, so notaries can continue to work with their trusted agents for all notary bond, Errors & Omissions Insurance, supplies and now Remote Online Notary.”

The Notary Hub platform is currently available in Alaska, Idaho, Texas and Washington, with plans to expand to all states by the end of 2022.

RLI Surety provides commercial and contract surety solutions for small to large business and individuals across diverse industries. For additional information, contact RLI Surety at 725-208-3156 or visit rlisurety.com.

