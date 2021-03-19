+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
RLX Technology Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021

BEIJING, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company" or "We") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 26, 2021 (8:00 P.M.Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 26, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

1345855

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until April 2, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10152933

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-26-2021-301249905.html

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

