(RTTNews) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), a Chinese e-vapor manufacturer, reported earnings for the third quarter that dropped year-over-year on higher operating expenses, despite a 69.7 percent surge in revenue.

The quarterly earnings totaled RMB160.748 million, or RMB0.123 per share, compared to RMB203.163 million, or RMB0.157 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to RLX Technology was RMB227.526 million, or RMB0.175 per share, as against RMB286.286, or RMB0.221 per share, in the prior year's third quarter.

Operating expenses for the quarter widened to RMB407.105 million from RMB259.308 million a year ago. In particular, general and administrative expenses had more than doubled to RMB 185.890 million from RMB 85.722 million year over year.

Gross margin was 23.3%, compared to 31.2% in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a change in the revenue mix following the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.7 percent to RMB1.916 billion from RMB1.129 billion last year.

Chao Lu, chief financial officer of RLX Technology said International markets contributed 86.5% of the top line.

In the pre-market activity Friday on the NYSE, RLX shares were down by 2.05 percent, trading at $1.43.

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