13.09.2022 12:00:00
RLX Technology to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 21, 2022
- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on September 21, 2022 –
BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on September 21, 2022 (8:00 P.M.Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 21, 2022).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll free):
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
+800-963-976
Hong Kong, China:
+852-5808-1995
Mainland China:
400-120-6115
Participant Code:
3343721
Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 28, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
4561200
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.
For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com
Contacts
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com
