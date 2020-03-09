RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aaron's, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Aaron's ("Aaron's" or the "Company") (NYSE: AAN) securities during the period from March 2, 2018 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Aaron's shareholders may, no later than April 28, 2020, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.

On February 20, 2020, Aaron's disclosed that its Progressive segment had reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") regarding the July 2018 civil investigative demand, which had sought to determine whether disclosures related to the Company's financial products were in violation of the FTC Act. The proposed agreement required Aaron's to "make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $10.70 per share, or over 19%, to close at $45.45 per share on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) that, consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (3) that, consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (5) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than April 28, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com

