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WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

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26.03.2026 17:03:35

RM plc: 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting

26-March-2026 / 16:03 GMT/BST

 

26 March 2026

 

 

RM plc

(“RM” or the “Company”)

 

2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting

 

RM announces that in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1 and 6.4.3, the following documents have today been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2025 (the "Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025")
  • Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (the “Notice of AGM”)

The 2026 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE.

 

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 and the Notice of AGM will shortly also be available to view on RM’s website at https://www.rm.com/investor-hub

 

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 as uploaded and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc 

dfattal@rm.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 422293
EQS News ID: 2298764

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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