RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
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26.03.2026 17:03:35
RM plc: 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting
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RM plc (RM.)
26 March 2026
RM plc
(“RM” or the “Company”)
2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting
RM announces that in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1 and 6.4.3, the following documents have today been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The 2026 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE.
Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 and the Notice of AGM will shortly also be available to view on RM’s website at https://www.rm.com/investor-hub
In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 as uploaded and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above.
For more information, please contact:
Daniel Fattal
Company Secretary
RM plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|422293
|EQS News ID:
|2298764
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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