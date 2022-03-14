|
14.03.2022 09:00:05
RM plc: Annual Report and AGM Notice
|
RM plc (RM.)
14 March 2022
RM plc
("RM")
Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements
and
Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
RM announces that the following documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:
The Annual Report and Financial Statements and the Notice of AGM are available on RM's website at www.rmplc.com.
Hard copies of these documents have been posted to those RM shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.
As previously announced, the expected timetable for the 2021 final dividend and the AGM are set out below:
Notes:
For more information, please contact:
Mark Lágler
Company Secretary
RM plc 08450 700300
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|148653
|EQS News ID:
|1300981
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
