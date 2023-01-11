RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Appointment of Mark Cook as Chief Executive Officer



11-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11th January 2023

RM plc

Appointment of Mark Cook as Chief Executive Officer

RM plc, ("RM" or "the company"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector announces the appointment of Mark Cook as CEO, effective from 16 January 2023. Neil Martin the current CEO will remain an Executive Director of RM to ensure an orderly handover until the preliminary results have been released for the financial year ended 30 November 2022.

With a background in business process and technology, Mark brings extensive experience in business transformation and creating shareholder value. After qualifying as an accountant and working in several finance roles, Mark moved into consulting, joining Xansa PLC, where he led transformation and systems implementation programmes for clients including the BBC and Boots. Following this, Mark joined Getronics Group in 2010 taking the business from public ownership under KPN Telecom NV into private ownership under Aurelius Investments. As Group CEO, Mark and his team led the growth of Getronics, having refocused the portfolio and created a global technology digital services business, prior to its sale to a U.S. investment consortium. In 2019, Mark joined Capita plc as CEO for the People Solutions Division and latterly the Technology Solutions Division, a £650m revenue business, spanning Capitas cloud, connectivity and resourcing solutions for the public and commercial sector. Mark is currently non-executive Chairman of Searchlight Consulting.

Helen Stevenson, Chair, said: I am delighted with the appointment of Mark Cook as CEO. Mark has a strong track record of transforming and growing businesses to deliver shareholder value. RM has leading brands, great people and strong customer relationships and the Board looks forward to working with Mark to ensure we deliver on the significant potential. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Neil for his contribution to RM. The last year in particular has been a challenging period for the Group, and the Board is grateful to Neil for his exceptional efforts in stabilising the business in recent months.

Mark Cook said: I am excited to be joining RM. It is a business with a rich heritage and strong market positions, playing an important role in the education of thousands of individuals across the UK and internationally. I recognise that there is much more to be done to deliver consistent value for all our stakeholders. My priority will be working with Helen and the Board to ensure that this is achieved and ensure that the Group takes full advantage of the opportunities in its chosen markets.

Neil Martin said: It has been a privilege to work for RM, it has great people who are passionate about the organisation and its purpose of enabling the improvement of education outcomes. I look forward to supporting Mark to get up to speed with the business.

The Company confirms that there are no other disclosures that need to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13 relating to the appointment of Mark Cook.



Enquiries:

Notes to Editors:

