26.05.2022 08:00:24
RM plc: Board Change
RM plc (RM.)
26 May 2022
RM plc
(RM)
BOARD CHANGE
RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Mark Berry has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board. Mark will leave the Group before the end of this financial year having worked to ensure an orderly transition. The Board is commencing a process to appoint a successor and the Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.
Neil Martin, CEO commented: On behalf of the Board Id like to thank Mark for his contribution he has made to the Group. We wish Mark well for the future.
Contacts:
RM plc
Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300
Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse
Jemma Savage
