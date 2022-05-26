26.05.2022 08:00:24

RM plc: Board Change

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Board Change

26-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 May 2022

 

RM plc

(RM)

 

BOARD CHANGE

 

 

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Mark Berry has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board.  Mark will leave the Group before the end of this financial year having worked to ensure an orderly transition. The Board is commencing a process to appoint a successor and the Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.

 

Neil Martin, CEO commented: On behalf of the Board Id like to thank Mark for his contribution he has made to the Group.  We wish Mark well for the future.

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer   08450 700300

     

Headland Consultancy     020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Jemma Savage
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 164190
EQS News ID: 1361705

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361705&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

