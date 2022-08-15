Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 08:00:32

RM plc: Board Change

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Board Change

15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

15 August 2022

 

RM plc

(RM)

 

BOARD CHANGE

 

 

RM plc (RM), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, today issues an announcement about a future Board change.

 

Further to the announcement on 26 May 2022 regarding Mark Berry stepping down as Chief Financial Officer, RM is pleased to announce that Emmanuel Walter has joined RM as interim CFO. Emmanuel Walter is an experienced Group CFO with more than 20 years' international experience in UK, Europe and Asia. He has held various senior financial positions, with multinationals specialising in the digital marketing, media, tech and SaaS sectors as well as engineering. He has broad experience managing JV, listed and PE backed global companies. 

 

Mark Berry formally steps down from the Board and as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 15 August 2022 and his full time employment will cease on 20 November 2022.

 

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

 

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer   08450 700300

 

Headland Consultancy     020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

 
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 181202
EQS News ID: 1419963

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

