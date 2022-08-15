RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Board Change



15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 August 2022

RM plc

(RM)

BOARD CHANGE

RM plc (RM), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, today issues an announcement about a future Board change.

Further to the announcement on 26 May 2022 regarding Mark Berry stepping down as Chief Financial Officer, RM is pleased to announce that Emmanuel Walter has joined RM as interim CFO. Emmanuel Walter is an experienced Group CFO with more than 20 years' international experience in UK, Europe and Asia. He has held various senior financial positions, with multinationals specialising in the digital marketing, media, tech and SaaS sectors as well as engineering. He has broad experience managing JV, listed and PE backed global companies.

Mark Berry formally steps down from the Board and as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 15 August 2022 and his full time employment will cease on 20 November 2022.

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

