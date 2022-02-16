|
16.02.2022 08:00:26
RM plc: Board changes
|
RM plc (RM.)
16 February 2022
RM plc
("RM")
BOARD CHANGES
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce that Helen Stevenson will commence her appointment as Non-Executive Chairman and Director of RM from 16 February 2022. Helen will also be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee on appointment.
John Poulter will cease to be Chairman and Director of RM at that time.
There are no further details relating to Helen that require disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.
Contacts:
RM plc
Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300
Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer
Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse
Chloe Francklin
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|143178
|EQS News ID:
|1280805
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
