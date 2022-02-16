RM plc: Board changes

16 February 2022

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGES

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce that Helen Stevenson will commence her appointment as Non-Executive Chairman and Director of RM from 16 February 2022. Helen will also be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee on appointment.

John Poulter will cease to be Chairman and Director of RM at that time.

There are no further details relating to Helen that require disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

