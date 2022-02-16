16.02.2022 08:00:26

RM plc: Board changes

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Board changes

16-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 February 2022

 

RM plc

("RM")

 

BOARD CHANGES

 

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

 

 

 

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce that Helen Stevenson will commence her appointment as Non-Executive Chairman and Director of RM from 16 February 2022.  Helen will also be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee on appointment.

 

John Poulter will cease to be Chairman and Director of RM at that time.

 

There are no further details relating to Helen that require disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer   08450 700300

Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer

     

 

Headland Consultancy     020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Chloe Francklin

 
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 143178
EQS News ID: 1280805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280805&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten

16.02.22
 RM plc: Board changes (EQS Group)
04.02.22
 RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results (EQS Group)
14.01.22
 RM plc: Board Change (EQS Group)
13.12.21
 RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
09.12.21