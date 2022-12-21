21 December 2022

RM plc

Board succession planning

RM plc (RM), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Richard Smothers as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 3rd January 2023.

Richard joins RM with over 20 years experience in senior finance roles across a number of sectors. Richard is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Greene King Limited, a role he has been in since 2017. Prior to this he was Chief Financial Officer at Mothercare and held a number of senior roles at Rexam plc, Tesco plc and Cargill Inc.

Following the publication of RMs FY2022 results Richard will succeed Paul Dean as Chair of the Audit Committee. Paul will be retiring from the Board ahead of the 2023 AGM.

Chair Helen Stevenson said: On behalf of the Board I want to thank Paul for his contribution to RM and wish him well in his retirement. I am looking forward to welcoming Richard in the coming months. With a proven track-record and extensive experience across a wide range of businesses, Richard will complement our wider Board.

In addition, RM has agreed to extend the term of Patrick Martell's appointment as a Non-Executive Director by one year to 31 December 2023.

For the purpose of Listing Rule 9.6.13:

Richard Smothers was an executive director of Greene King PLC between February 2018 until re-registration from Greene King PLC to Greene King Limited in October 2019.

Richard Smothers is a director of Premium Dining Restaurants and Pubs Limited, which fully implemented a Company Voluntary Arrangement in June 2022.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of Richard Smothers.



Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leading supplier to the international education sector. Established in 1973, RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning. The education sector is transforming and assimilating digital solutions, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

RM Resources, an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to eighty countries internationally.

RM Assessment , a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.