05.04.2022

RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership

05-Apr-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 April 2022

 

RM plc

("RM")

 

BOARD CHANGES

 

CHANGE OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

 

 

 

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Charles Bligh will step down from his membership of the Remuneration Committee after consultation with a number of shareholders and in line with best practice governance on independence, with immediate effect.  Charles adds substantial value to the Board given his technology background and IT outsourcing experience as well as his ability to constructively challenge the board on a broad range of issues and remains a highly valued Non-Executive Director on the Board.

 

 

