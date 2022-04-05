|
05.04.2022 17:00:09
RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership
|
RM plc (RM.)
5 April 2022
RM plc
("RM")
BOARD CHANGES
CHANGE OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Charles Bligh will step down from his membership of the Remuneration Committee after consultation with a number of shareholders and in line with best practice governance on independence, with immediate effect. Charles adds substantial value to the Board given his technology background and IT outsourcing experience as well as his ability to constructively challenge the board on a broad range of issues and remains a highly valued Non-Executive Director on the Board.
Contacts:
RM plc
Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300
Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer
Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse
Chloe Francklin
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|153834
|EQS News ID:
|1320823
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|1,70
|0,59%
