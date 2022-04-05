RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Change of Remuneration Committee Membership



05-Apr-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



5 April 2022 RM plc ("RM") BOARD CHANGES CHANGE OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Charles Bligh will step down from his membership of the Remuneration Committee after consultation with a number of shareholders and in line with best practice governance on independence, with immediate effect. Charles adds substantial value to the Board given his technology background and IT outsourcing experience as well as his ability to constructively challenge the board on a broad range of issues and remains a highly valued Non-Executive Director on the Board. Contacts: RM plc Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300 Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse Chloe Francklin

