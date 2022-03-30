Wednesday, March 30th 2022

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with DTR 3.1.4 R(1)(a), RM plc announces that, on 29 March 2022, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:

Director/PDMR Shares Comprised in Awards Neil Martin 200,000 Mark Berry 160,000 Monique Louis 125,000 John Baskerville 125,000

The options are exercisable in the period 31 March 2025 to 29 March 2032 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:

One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance measured from the average of the Index during January and February 2022 to the average of the Index during January and February 2025. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies (Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the median of a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting will occur on a sliding scale between median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

No award can vest before 31 March 2025

Contact:

RM plc 08450 700300 Mark Lágler Company Secretary

