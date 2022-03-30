|
30.03.2022 09:00:08
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
|
RM plc (RM.)
Wednesday, March 30th 2022
RM plc
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
In accordance with DTR 3.1.4 R(1)(a), RM plc announces that, on 29 March 2022, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:
The options are exercisable in the period 31 March 2025 to 29 March 2032 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.
Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:
One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance measured from the average of the Index during January and February 2022 to the average of the Index during January and February 2025. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies (Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the median of a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting will occur on a sliding scale between median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).
No award can vest before 31 March 2025
Contact:
Notes:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|152330
|EQS News ID:
|1314919
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
30.03.22
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
18.03.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
18.03.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|RM plc: Annual Report and AGM Notice (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|RM plc: Board changes (EQS Group)
|
04.02.22
|RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|RM plc: Board Change (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|1,68
|2,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSkepsis in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen überwiegt: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Donnerstag nach. Schwächer präsentiert sich der Dow im Donnerstagshandel. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich ebenfalls schwächer.