RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

30-March-2022
Wednesday, March 30th 2022

 

 

RM plc

 

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

 

In accordance with DTR 3.1.4 R(1)(a), RM plc announces that, on 29 March 2022, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:

 

Director/PDMR

Shares Comprised in Awards

Neil Martin

200,000

Mark Berry

160,000

Monique Louis

125,000

John Baskerville

125,000

 

The options are exercisable in the period 31 March 2025 to 29 March 2032 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share.  It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

 

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:

 

One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance measured from the average of the Index during January and February 2022 to the average of the Index during January and February 2025.  The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies (Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the median of a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group.  Vesting will occur on a sliding scale between median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

 

No award can vest before 31 March 2025

 

Contact:

 

RM plc

08450 700300

Mark Lágler

Company Secretary

 

 

 

Notes:

 

  1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March 2019.

 

 
