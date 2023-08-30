|
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
RM plc (RM.)
Wednesday, 30 August 2023
RM plc
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 29 August 2023, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:
The options are exercisable in the period 31 August 2026 to 29 August 2033 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.
Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:
No award can vest before 31 August 2026. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date.
