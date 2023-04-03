|
03.04.2023 08:00:23
RM plc: Directorate Change
|
RM plc (RM.)
03 April 2023
RM plc
Directorate Change
RM plc (RM), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Paul Dean, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, and Neil Martin, Director, will step down from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 March 2023.
As announced by RM on 21 December 2022, Richard Smothers will succeed Paul Dean as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.
As announced by RM on 11 January 2023, following the release of preliminary results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, and having completed an orderly handover to Mark Cook, Neil Martin now steps down from the Board of Directors.
Contacts:
RM plc
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807
Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|234264
|EQS News ID:
|1598793
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|RM plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|RM plc: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|RM plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|RM plc: Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.01.23
|RM plc: Appointment of Mark Cook as Chief Executive Officer (EQS Group)