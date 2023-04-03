Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
RM plc: Directorate Change

03 April 2023

 

 

RM plc (RM), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Paul Dean, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, and Neil Martin, Director, will step down from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 March 2023.

 

As announced by RM on 21 December 2022, Richard Smothers will succeed Paul Dean as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

 

As announced by RM on 11 January 2023, following the release of preliminary results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, and having completed an orderly handover to Mark Cook, Neil Martin now steps down from the Board of Directors.

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

 

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim)          01235 401 807

 

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 234264
EQS News ID: 1598793

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

