|
21.06.2022 14:03:12
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
RM plc (RM.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BJT0FF39
Issuer Name
RM PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
12. Date of Completion
20th June 2022
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|169755
|EQS News ID:
|1380419
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
21.06.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.06.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
26.05.22
|RM plc: Board Change (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|RM plc: Holdings (in) Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|1,25
|1,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter hohe Nervosität am Markt: US-Börsen schließen mit kräftigem Plus -- ATX letztlich mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX geht noch in Grün aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls mit leichten Gewinnen. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig nach oben. Mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen wurden von den Börsen aus Asien gemeldet.