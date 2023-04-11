RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

11.04.2023 08:00:04

11 April 2023

 

RM plc

 

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Stevenson
  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.653691

15,297

£0.653729

15,296

£0.682702

14,647

£0.681

22,026

£0.706

14,164

£0.729

6,858

£0.7506

11,712

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total

 

100,000

£0.688

68788.49

f)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Smothers

  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.758094

26,236

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com

 

 

 


