RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company



11-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



11 April 2023 RM plc The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Helen Stevenson Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0.653691 15,297 £0.653729 15,296 £0.682702 14,647 £0.681 22,026 £0.706 14,164 £0.729 6,858 £0.7506 11,712 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Total 100,000 £0.688 68788.49 f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2023 g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Richard Smothers Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of in RM plc (Shares) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0.758094 26,236 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2023 g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue Contacts: RM plc Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary Hrubenstein@rm.com

