25 April 2023
RM plc
Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
RM announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE.
The Notice of AGM is available on RMs website at www.rmplc.com.
Hard copies of the Notice of AGM have been posted to those RM shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.
For more information, please contact:
Howard Rubenstein
Company Secretary
RM plc
