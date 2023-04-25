RM plc: Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

25 April 2023

RM plc

(RM)

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

RM announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE.

The Notice of AGM is available on RMs website at www.rmplc.com.

Hard copies of the Notice of AGM have been posted to those RM shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

Notes:

References to times are to London Time. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

For more information, please contact:

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

Hrubenstein@rm.com