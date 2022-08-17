RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Notification of Interim Results



17-Aug-2022 / 15:04 GMT/BST

17 August 2022 RM plc Notification of Interim Results RM plc will announce interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 on 23 August 2022. A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website: https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call: Dial-in (United Kingdom) 0800 640 6441 Dial-in (Local) 020 3936 2999 Dial-in (all other locations) +44 20 3936 2999 Access code: 803178 For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com. Contacts: RM plc Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300 Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 07734 956201 Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) 07884 744155

