17.08.2022 16:04:05

RM plc: Notification of Interim Results

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Notification of Interim Results

17-Aug-2022 / 15:04 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 August 2022

 

RM plc

Notification of Interim Results

RM plc will announce interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 on 23 August 2022. A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

 

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf

 

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (United Kingdom)             

0800 640 6441

Dial-in (Local)   

020 3936 2999

Dial-in (all other locations)            

+44 20 3936 2999

Access code:      

803178  

 

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

 

RM plc 

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer     08450 700300

 

Headland Consultancy  

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)  07734 956201

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)    07884 744155 

 
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 182090
EQS News ID: 1422735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

