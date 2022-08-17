|
RM plc: Notification of Interim Results
RM plc (RM.)
17 August 2022
RM plc
Notification of Interim Results
RM plc will announce interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 on 23 August 2022. A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:
https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf
The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:
For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.
Contacts:
RM plc
Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300
Headland Consultancy
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 07734 956201
Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) 07884 744155
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|182090
|EQS News ID:
|1422735
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
