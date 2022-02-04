04.02.2022 11:00:05

RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc (RM.)
04-Feb-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

4 February 2022

 

RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2021 on the 15th February 2022.

 

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/61fab7b66c4c440c00000323/csaeg

 

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (UK): 0800 640 6441

Dial-in (Local): 020 3936 2999

Dial-in (all other locations): +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 896032

 

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc   

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer

 

Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Headland Consultancy 

 

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)

0203 805 4822

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

 

 

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

 

 

 

 

  

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

