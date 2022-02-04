|
04.02.2022 11:00:05
RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results
|
RM plc (RM.)
4 February 2022
RM plc
Notification of Preliminary Results
RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2021 on the 15th February 2022.
A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:
https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/61fab7b66c4c440c00000323/csaeg
The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:
Dial-in (UK): 0800 640 6441
Dial-in (Local): 020 3936 2999
Dial-in (all other locations): +44 20 3936 2999
Access code: 896032
For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.
Contacts:
RM plc
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|141046
|EQS News ID:
|1276826
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
