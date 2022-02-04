4 February 2022

RM plc

Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2021 on the 15th February 2022.

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/61fab7b66c4c440c00000323/csaeg

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (UK): 0800 640 6441

Dial-in (Local): 020 3936 2999

Dial-in (all other locations): +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 896032

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc