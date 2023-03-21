RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results



21-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST



21 March 2023 RM plc Notification of Preliminary Results RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2022 on the 29th March 2023. A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website: https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call: United Kingdom (Local) +44 20 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll-Free) +44 808 189 0158 Access Code: 645206 For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com. Contacts: RM plc Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807 Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 0203 805 4822 Chloe Franklin (cfranklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

