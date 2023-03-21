21.03.2023 11:00:07

RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc (RM.)
21-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

21 March 2023

 

RM plc

Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2022 on the 29th March 2023.

 

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

 

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak 

 

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

 

United Kingdom (Local)

+44 20 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll-Free)

+44 808 189 0158

Access Code:

645206

 

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc   

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

 

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim)

01235 401 807

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

 

 

 

Headland Consultancy 

 

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)

0203 805 4822

Chloe Franklin (cfranklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

 

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

 

 

  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 231497
EQS News ID: 1588087

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

