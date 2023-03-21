|
RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results
RM plc (RM.)
21 March 2023
RM plc
Notification of Preliminary Results
RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2022 on the 29th March 2023.
A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:
https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak
The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:
For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.
Contacts:
RM plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
