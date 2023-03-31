RM plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements

31.03.2023 08:00:12

31-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

31 March 2023

 

RM plc

(RM)

 

Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements

 

RM announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2022 documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on RMs website at www.rmplc.com.

 

Notes:

  1. References to times are to London Time.
  2. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

 

For more information, please contact

 

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

Hrubenstein@rm.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 233917
EQS News ID: 1597571

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

