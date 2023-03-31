|
31.03.2023 08:00:12
RM plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
|
RM plc (RM.)
31 March 2023
RM plc
(RM)
Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
RM announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2022 documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on RMs website at www.rmplc.com.
Notes:
For more information, please contact
Howard Rubenstein
Company Secretary
RM plc
|
