|
30.03.2023 17:23:59
RM plc: Share Dealing Notification
|
RM plc (RM.)
30 March 2023
RM plc
The Notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Contacts:
RM plc
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807
Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|233912
|EQS News ID:
|1597485
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
13:07
|RM plc: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|RM plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|RM plc: Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.01.23
|RM plc: Appointment of Mark Cook as Chief Executive Officer (EQS Group)
|
28.12.22
|Sale of IP addresses (EQS Group)