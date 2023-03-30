30.03.2023 17:23:59

RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.)
30-March-2023 / 16:23 GMT/BST

 

 

30 March 2023

 

 

RM plc

 

The Notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Karen Griffiths
  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
  1.  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

GB00BJT0FF39

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of 2,797 shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.7

719

£0.7130

2,078

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

2,797

£1.413

f)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Charles Bligh
  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
  1.  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 68 pence each in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

GB00BJT0FF39

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of 14,505 shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.68

14,505

 

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

29 March 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Patrick Neil Martell
  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
  1.  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

GB00BJT0FF39

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of 70,000 shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.7

70,000

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

 

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim)          01235 401 807

 

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 233912
EQS News ID: 1597485

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

