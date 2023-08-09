09.08.2023 15:57:09

RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

09-Aug-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST

 

 

9 August 2023

 

RM plc

 

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Cook

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

10,000 Shares

£4,989.95

f)

Date of the transaction

9 August 2023

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)
 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Jason Edward Tomlinson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director of RM Education Ltd (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

9,611

£4,962.97

f)

Date of the transaction

9 August 2023

g)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary Hrubenstein@rm.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 263561
EQS News ID: 1699993

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

