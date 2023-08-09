RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Share Dealing Notification



09-Aug-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST



9 August 2023 RM plc The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 10,000 Shares £4,989.95 f) Date of the transaction 9 August 2023 g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jason Edward Tomlinson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of RM Education Ltd (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 9,611 £4,962.97 f) Date of the transaction 9 August 2023 g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue Contacts: RM plc Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary Hrubenstein@rm.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



