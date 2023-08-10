10.08.2023 09:39:03

RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

10 August 2023

 

RM plc

 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Stevenson
  1.  

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (Shares)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.536

5,597

£0.50999

9,804

£0.51

9,803

£0.49489

10,103

£0.552966

7,000

£0.5595

7,693

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Price
  • Volume
  • Total

 

 

£0.523

50,000

£26,174.33

 

f)

Date of the transaction

9 August 2023

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts:

 

RM plc

 

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com 


ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
