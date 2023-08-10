|
10.08.2023 09:39:03
RM plc: Share Dealing Notification
|
RM plc (RM.)
10 August 2023
RM plc
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Contacts:
RM plc
Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|263802
|EQS News ID:
|1700827
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|RM plc: Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|RM plc: Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
21.07.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
07.07.23
|RM plc: Non-Executive Board changes (EQS Group)
|
05.07.23
|RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results (EQS Group)
|
09.06.23
|RM plc: Sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business (EQS Group)
|
06.06.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)