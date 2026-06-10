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10.06.2026 07:16:14
RMG ML Sports Prices $200 Mln IPO At $10/Unit
(RTTNews) - RMG ML Sports Holdings (SHOTU), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company, on Tuesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to close on June 11.
The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $200 million.
The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 10 under the ticker symbol "SHOTU."
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth of one Class A ordinary share upon completion of the company's initial business combination.
Once the securities begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade under the symbols "SHOT" and "SHOTR," respectively.
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