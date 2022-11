Rmy Cointreau H1 Net Profit Rises; Confirms Full Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rmy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported that its first half consolidated operating profit was at 319.3 million euros, up 50.0% as reported and a rise of 27.2% on an organic basis. Net profit - Group share - was at 223.8 million euros, up 67.0% as reported. EPS Group - share was 4.40 euros, up 64.7% as reported from last year.

Excluding non-recurring items, net profit - Group share - was at 226.8 million euros, up 53.0% as reported. Excluding non-recurring items, EPS was 4.46 euros compared to 2.95 euros.

Sales were 867.1 million euros, up 34.4% as reported, and a rise of 21.1% on an organic basis.

Looking forward, the company confirmed its full-year guidance.

