RND Automation Leverages Epson Robots for Unique Hydraulic Valve Assembly Solution

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced that RND Automation, a leader in robotics, packaging and automation, successfully leverages Epson robots for its Hydraulic Valve Assembly Machine. The Epson T3 All-in-One and G3 SCARA robots, as well as the C8 compact 6-Axis robots, offer RND customers a fully customized and complete automation solution for demanding assembly operations at an affordable price.

RND, a Platinum level Epson AutomateElite℠ System Integrator partner, incorporates the Epson SCARA and 6-Axis robots with rotary and linear indexers and machine vision for its Hydraulic Valve Assembly Machine, a turnkey solution for the most demanding assembly operations. RND chose the Epson T3 All-in-One SCARA robot for its fast installation, low cost ($7,495) and all-in-one design, with a built-in controller, perfect for simple pick and place operations, and the G3 SCARA robot for its increased speeds and inertial loads for the more demanding stations. The Epson C8 6-Axis robot was also selected for its SlimLine design perfect for applications with limited workspace. With a compact wrist for efficient motion in tight spaces and a compact elbow for optimum workcell layout, the Epson C8 6-axis robot has a wide range of motion, so parts can be accessed from virtually any angle.

"Leveraging the Epson robots' precision and fast cycle time, our Hydraulic Valve Assembly Machine can produce one valve every 6 seconds solving our customer's need to ramp up volume and improve product quality," said Sean Dotson, president and CEO, RND Automation. "Also, due to the compact workcell design, our customer freed up a large amount of manual production floor space."

The Hydraulic Valve Assembly Machine is based on RND's Modular Assembly Platform (MAP), which utilizes a linear motor puck technology to move the parts from station to station. With the modular design, each station can carry out a new component assembly or inspection. The Epson T3, G3 and C8 robots pick parts ranging from nuts, housings, and springs, to adjustment screws and hex bodies, assembling them into the awaiting pucks. A leak test is performed at the final station and finished valves are exited from the machine.

"With 20 years of experience in industrial machinery design, RND is well equipped to provide customers with production-ready automated equipment that can help cut labor costs and improve quality and production rates," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "The company's team of experienced engineers and designers make sure to set customers up with custom RND/Epson Robots solutions that are efficient, robust, and reliable."

"Epson offers excellent quality and technology at a competitive price," adds Dotson. "The varied offering allows us to choose the right robot for the right solution. Our experience with Epson has been that the robots continue to work with next to no intervention from the operator and maintenance staff."

To see Epson G3 SCARA and C8 6-Axis robots in action with RND Automation's Hydraulic Valve Assembly Machine, please visit https://youtu.be/IL30Uwfg-ds.

About RND Automation

Headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, FL, RND Automation designs and manufactures custom assembly machinery, robotic workcells and full packaging line integration. Their expertise in consumer goods, aerospace, automotive, defense and medical device assembly, inspection, testing and validation, coupled with their line of MDC Packaging Machinery, world-class horizontal form, fill and seal technologies, allows them to offer fully vertically integrated lines from raw materials to palletized cases. www.rndautomation.com

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with well over 85,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2019.

Note: EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. AutomateElite is a service mark of Epson America. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

