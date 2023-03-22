Roadrunner Announces Tomasz Jamroz as a Winner of the 2023 Pros to Know Award

Supply & Demand Chain Executive's award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, today announced Tomasz Jamroz, Head of Operations, as a winner of the 2023 Pros to Know Award. Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, sponsors the annual Pros to Know Award which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They are in the supply chain. We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It is proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing important things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. Without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

Mr. Jamroz was recognized for being a disruptor and out-of-the-box thinker who specializes in applied quantitative and algorithmic modeling, innovation, and human-centric process and technology design to optimize operations and enable customer, organization and partner interactions. As Head of Operations, his role includes overseeing all of Roadrunner's technology and linehaul as well.

"I am grateful to be recognized for this award," said Tomasz Jamroz. "It is a true testament to the work we have done as a team to build the best technology in the LTL business. Congratulations to everyone who was recognized."

In 2020, Roadrunner embarked on a disciplined and concerted effort to integrate process analytics into enterprise-wide data-based decision-making encompassing operations, maintenance, linehaul, pricing, and technology. Data engineers are fully empowered to make the most critical strategic decisions and process changes. Roadrunner has built a culture of experimentation and continuous improvement which enabled the development of a new digital platform and product suite, focused on simplifying the user experience and providing real-time visibility to diverse users across the logistics information management life cycle.

The Roadrunner team utilizes proprietary technology to optimize volume to build direct loads and eliminate rehandling. This ensures their customers' freight runs over-the-road (and rail free) via the most direct route possible with the least amount of handling by their expert team members. Roadrunner's on-time pickup and delivery percentages are industry leading and their customers report less than 1% exceptions on freight delivery.

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. It recently reduced transit times in 130 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 12 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication, Food Logistics, are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 37 metro markets, the company's SmartNetwork™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner SmartNetwork™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

Please visit the following sites to learn more about Roadrunner and how you can join the freight revolution. To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner:

https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadrunner-announces-tomasz-jamroz-as-a-winner-of-the-2023-pros-to-know-award-301778121.html

SOURCE Roadrunner