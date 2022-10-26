Roadrunner SVP of Sales Lori Blaney Wins 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Prestigious Award Honors Accomplishments of Supply Chain Leaders and Executives

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a Smart Long Haul™, less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier connecting more metro-to-metro lanes directly than any other LTL carrier, announced SVP of Sales Lori Blaney as the winner of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award. The award is sponsored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication that covers the entire global supply chain.

"Lori is a valued and esteemed leader who thrives on developing strategies to increase revenue and profits," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "She motivates, develops and inspires her team members. We are proud that Lori was recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this well-deserved Women in Supply Chain award."

"I'm thankful to receive this award that recognizes women's achievements in the supply chain industry," Blaney said. "As women, it's encouraging to see how far we've come, since the industry is much different today than it was 20 years ago, yet there's still more to be done. Roadrunner recognizes the importance of diversity across its business, which benefits and impacts all our team members and customers."

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals who helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet a vast array of logistical challenges.

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry to understand why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders. This year, we received over 280 submissions. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends."

"We have an incredibly talented team at Roadrunner," said Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board. "Our customer-obsessed mindset led us on a journey to create a leading-edge technology and data driven platform all while putting our drivers first. We doubled down on top talent while relentlessly adhering to our guiding principles and core values of diversity and inclusion. We congratulate Lori on this well-deserved recognition! We are immensely proud of all of our leaders."

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner is the smart choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably at a great value. Our optimized, data-driven network moves direct from metro to metro without rail and with full visibility. As the nation's most flexible coast-to-coast LTL long haul carrier, we partner with experienced owner operators and teams drivers. More than 1,000 IC drivers leverage our network to empower their businesses and are motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. With 1,250 employees, Roadrunner specializes in Smart Long Haul™, metro-to-metro shipping and has more direct routes between its 36 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers. Demonstrating a significant reduction in rail use, 99% of Roadrunner's miles are run by drivers. Roadrunner was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022.

