ROAM Beyond Offers Experiential Travel through Launch of Destination Lodging and Partnership with Legendary Mountaineer Ed Viesturs

SEATTLE, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAM Beyond announces today the launch of two unique, off-the-grid destinations in Washington state – Kalaloch and North Bend. For adventure travelers looking for a more authentic holiday or vacation, ROAM Beyond offers an experiential-based way to enjoy the great outdoors.

While adventure travelers are often forced to stay at traditional hotels miles away from their chosen hiking spot, fishing hole, or basecamp, ROAM Beyond provides them with upscale mobile accommodations that allow them to be immersed in their chosen destination.

"ROAM Beyond is reimagining what adventure travel can be by creating an elevated, stylish, and sustainable accommodations experience for travelers," said Corey Weathers, CEO and co-founder of ROAM Beyond. "We've created artisan, sustainable mobile dwellings that elevate your camping experience while giving you more time to truly enjoy, unplug, and connect with your destination. Our sites are mobile and can be uniquely positioned to give guests a front row seat to the most awe-inspiring landscapes and wildlife viewings in the perfect season. With available locations now in Kalaloch and North Bend, WA, we're just getting started offering travelers the chance to experience nature in a deeper and more meaningful way."

Both Kalaloch and North Bend locations are now bookable on Airbnb and Glamping HUB with dates available from June through October 2019:

Kalaloch, WA: https://www.roambeyond.travel/kalaloch

North Bend, WA : https://www.roambeyond.travel/north-bend

ROAM Beyond has also announced a partnership with Ed Viesturs, widely regarded as the U.S.'s foremost high-altitude mountaineer. Viesturs is a professional mountaineer who has worked with reputable adventure brands and design consultants. His work with ROAM Beyond will extend from business consulting to hosting corporate and special events in both Washington and future glamping locations.

"ROAM Beyond's mission to provide more connections between adventure travelers and fantastic off-the-grid destinations but most importantly through a sustainable lens aligns perfectly with what I've committed myself to professionally and personally," said Viesturs. "I'm thrilled to begin this partnership with ROAM Beyond as they set out on their own journey to change the adventure travel experience."

"Our partnership with Ed literally and figuratively takes ROAM Beyond into new territories," said Jake Haupert, co-founder of ROAM Beyond and The Transformational Travel Council. "Whether it's glamping near the Hoh Rainforest and Washington Coast or heading out to the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, ROAM Beyond is going to change the adventure travel game for those who are looking for an off-the-grid yet an appropriately refined experience."

ROAM Beyond plans on launching additional experiential sites in the following locations:

Walla Walla, WA

Yellowstone National Park

Paso Robles, CA

Joshua Tree, CA

Sedona, AZ

Moab, UT

Zion National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

Photos of ROAM Beyond's new booking destinations in Kalaloch and North Bend, WA, are available at the following link: http://bit.ly/ROAMBeyondPressKit.

About ROAM Beyond

ROAM Beyond provides adventure travelers with artisan, sustainable mobile dwellings located in rustic and authentic destinations. ROAM Beyond elevates the traditional camping experience while giving travelers more time to truly enjoy and connect with the destination. ROAM Beyond now offers adventure travel and glamping experiences in both Kalaloch and North Bend, WA, with eight more locations schedule to launch in the next year. For more information on ROAM Beyond, please visit https://www.roambeyond.travel and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

