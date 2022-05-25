25.05.2022 21:27:00

Robb Elementary and Supporting Our School Communities in Need

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District yesterday. At RethinkFirst, we focus every day on improving the well-being and safety of children and we pray that parents, educators, and politicians can come together to put an end to gun violence in our schools and our communities. 

To support every educator and child impacted, we are providing a trauma toolkit to all school communities via RethinkEd.

We send our deepest condolences and love to the Uvalde community and will do everything in our power to support every educator and every child impacted during these difficult times. Accordingly, we are providing a trauma toolkit for all school communities to access through our RethinkEd solution. 

The trauma toolkit can be accessed here, we encourage everyone to share this resource broadly with anyone who may be in need.

-Daniel Etra, CEO and Founder of RethinkFirst

About Rethink First

Rethink First is a global company that is transforming behavioral health care with its suite of turnkey solutions that combine data analytics and clinical content to improve outcomes and mental health. Rethink's solutions provide a full suite of programs addressing a broad range of behavioral health needs, and now serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, most of the country's largest public-school systems, thousands of provider networks, and health plans. To learn more, visit rethinkfirst.com.

Media Contact: Eric Masters, eric.masters@rethinkfirst.com

