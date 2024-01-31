|
31.01.2024 13:30:00
Robbert Booij to join Eurex as CEO of Eurex Frankfurt AG, succeeding Michael Peters
Robbert Booij will join the Executive Board of Eurex Frankfurt AG as of 1 May 2024 and will succeed Michael Peters as Chief Executive Officer as of 1 July 2024. Booij joins Eurex from ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. where he has been CEO Europe since March 2018. Michael Peters, CEO of Eurex Frankfurt AG since July 2020 and Member of the Eurex Executive Board since 2006, has decided to step down as CEO at the end of June and to retire in September 2024.“I am deeply thankful for Michael's huge contribution and commitment to Deutsche Börse Group during his impressive career since he first joined Deutsche Terminbörse in 1991. Michael was instrumental to Eurex's success. Now, I am excited that Robbert Booij joins our team. Robbert has an excellent background in the derivatives industry. With his client perspective, he is the perfect candidate to lead Eurex Frankfurt AG. Together with Erik Müller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, we will have two very strong leaders to ensure Eurex’ success in the future,” says Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse, responsible for Trading & Clearing.“I am very pleased of what Eurex has achieved in the last 25 years. I am extremely grateful to the entire team and our clients for supporting us and me personally to grow Eurex as a globally leading marketplace. I cannot think of a better successor than Robbert. I am convinced he will drive Eurex passionately forward,” emphasises Michael Peters.“I highly value Robbert’s great expertise and his contributions to the industry. I am looking forward to working with Robbert to continue the success story of Eurex,” says Erik Müller, CEO of Eurex Clearing.“I know Eurex well from my current role at ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. and had the honour to be the Chairman of the Eurex Exchange Council. Eurex is a global derivatives powerhouse, both in trading and clearing. I feel very privileged to be appointed as CEO of Eurex Frankfurt AG. I am excited to work with the team and Eurex's clients in my new role, and to build upon the great achievements delivered under the leadership of Michael,” underlines Robbert Booij, designated CEO of Eurex Frankfurt AG.Please find here the photos of Michael Peters and Robbert Booij. Media contacts:Niels Tomm+49 (30) 59004-2 04niels.tomm@deutsche-boerse.comIrmgard Thiessen+49 (69) 211 15911irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.comAbout EurexEurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk. For more information, visit www.eurex.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
