Robert Erni to become Dachser CFO

KEMPTEN, Germany, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dachser is appointing experienced logistics CFO Robert Erni to succeed Burkhard Eling. Erni will begin his onboarding phase at Dachser as Deputy Director on September 1, 2020.

Most recently, the 54-year-old was CFO at listed logistics provider Panalpina, where he headed the merger with Danish logistics group DSV. During his time at Panalpina, he successfully managed various acquisition projects in addition to two substantial SAP rollouts and the organizational changes these required, thus supporting the company's global growth strategy. Erni began his career at logistics company Kühne+Nagel, where he held posts in Hong Kong, India, Argentina, and the US before returning to his home country of Switzerland, where he was in charge of global controlling at company headquarters.

"Robert Erni is an extremely experienced CFO who has spent over 30 years working in the logistics sector," explains Dachser's current CFO Burkhard Eling, who will become CEO as of January 1, 2021. "We are delighted to have him on our new Executive Board and look forward to working with him to address future challenges in a way that creates value and growth."

Dachser CEO Bernhard Simon, who will head the company's Supervisory Board as of 2021, adds: "Being CFO of a family-owned company like Dachser is about much more than mastering the figures: our CFO maintains close relations with our shareholders, shapes the strategy process, and in so doing also plays a major role in the operational business. In Robert Erni, we have found a CFO who can fully meet these requirements from January 1, 2021 onward."

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong. For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk

