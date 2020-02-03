Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Keynote Address to be delivered at AutismOne 2020 Conference in Chicago, Where Amazon #1 New Release is to be Featured

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutismOne proudly announced that the book that has been helping parents around the world help their children catapulted to #1 New Release in the Autism and Asperger's Syndrome category on Amazon as soon as it was released in the UPDATED EDITION from Marcia Hinds and Skyhorse Publishing earlier this week.

I Know You're in There by Marcia Hinds has been lauded by parents worldwide. AutismOne speaker Marcia Hinds has donated her time night and day talking to parents around the globe, and now she is donating proceeds from her book, which describes how her son recovered, to autism research and treatment so more children can be helped. Marcia will be presenting at the AutismOne 2020 Conference on Saturday, May 23.

Said AutismOne President Ed Arranga: "With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., championing the cause of preventing chronic illness to children and families from harmful environmental exposures and Marcia Hinds helping families worldwide whose children were already affected, we feel we have a very exciting conference coming up!"

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s, keynote address will be delivered on Thursday, May 21, and it will be followed by a first-ever program at an AutismOne conference from Children's Health Defense on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

The AutismOne 2020 Conference will be held at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel May 20-24, 2020. For additional details or to register, please visit http://www.autismoneconference.com.

