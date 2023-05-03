03.05.2023 00:27:00

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-quarterly-dividend-301813900.html

SOURCE Robert Half

