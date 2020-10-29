Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend To Shareholders And Other Corporate Action

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.34 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of November 25, 2020.

The company also announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase, from time to time, of up to an additional 10 million shares of the company's common stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, depending on market conditions. Today's 10 million share authorization is in addition to the approximately 1.0 million shares that remain under Robert Half's existing share repurchase plan.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

