Robert Half International Profit Falls In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $147.65 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $167.94 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.73 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147.65 Mln. vs. $167.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.