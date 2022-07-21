Robert Half International Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $175.82 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $149.21 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $1.86 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $175.82 Mln. vs. $149.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.