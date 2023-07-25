25.07.2023 22:06:03

Robert Half International Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $106.29 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $175.82 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.64 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $106.29 Mln. vs. $175.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

