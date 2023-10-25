|
25.10.2023 19:45:00
Robert Half Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2023
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been selected by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™ for the second consecutive year and is the top-ranked staffing firm in the large company category.
The highly competitive list is based on a survey of more than 600,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified® companies. Employees shared feedback about their organization's culture, including issues of equal representation, career growth, fairness, trust and camaraderie. Organizational demographics were also considered. At Robert Half, women comprise 54% of the global workforce.
"This recognition validates our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and creating a culture where all employees can thrive," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "We offer training, networking and mentorship opportunities and access to comprehensive benefits programs to support women and help them succeed personally and professionally."
Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN) was established in 2021 to create community and career growth for women. It is the largest of the company's five Employee Network Groups, with nearly 1,200 members worldwide.
Robert Half has also been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' Best Employers for Women and is a supporter of the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women. View Robert Half's e-book, A Shared Journey to Inclusivity, to learn more about the company's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion.
About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-one-of-fortunes-best-workplaces-for-women-2023-301967630.html
SOURCE Robert Half
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robert Halfmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Robert Half-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Robert Half von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.23
|Ausblick: Robert Half gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Robert Half-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Robert Half abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Robert Half-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Robert Half eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Robert Half-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Robert Half angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Robert Half-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Robert Half eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Robert Halfmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robert Half
|69,00
|-1,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.