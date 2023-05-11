Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 16:46:00

Robert Half Named to Fortune's Modern Board 25

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been selected for Fortune's Modern Board 25 which highlights the most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies. Robert Half is the only company in its industry to earn this achievement.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Fortune collaborated with Diligent, a SaaS provider across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, to develop the ranking based on criteria including the expertise, independence, diversity and tenure of board membership. The top companies were also determined based on an evaluation of their ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance.  

"Today's business environment is very complex, and we rely on the diverse expertise and backgrounds of our board of directors to help us navigate these ever-changing conditions," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of this recognition as it validates our board's effectiveness and many contributions to our organization's success."

Robert Half was recently named one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies and one of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies. Read more about the company's commitment to ESG in its recently released 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies lists. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-to-fortunes-modern-board-25-301822359.html

SOURCE Robert Half

